Zubac is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to a right ankle sprain, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Zubac put together a huge performance Wednesday against the Rockets but emerged from the matchup with an ankle injury. The club will likely re-evaluate the big man Friday morning and monitor his status closely leading up to tipoff before determining whether he'll be cleared to take the court.
