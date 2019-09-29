Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Plans to shoot more threes
Zubac said Sunday that he plans to show off his expanded shooting range this season, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports. "I'll be shooting more three-pointers this year," Zubac said. "I'll been working on my shot all summer."
Zubac is far from the first big man to make this claim, but if he can, indeed, be a threat from beyond the arc, it would only help his fantasy value. The 22-year-old has only attempted four three-pointers in 140 career games, and all four of those came as a member of the Lakers during his first two seasons in the league.
