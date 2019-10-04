Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Plays 18 minutes in Friday's loss
Zubac contributed 10 points (4-5 FG 2-4 FT), five rebounds, and two blocks in 18 minutes during Friday's 109-96 preseason loss to the Rockets.
Zubac started at center Friday, a role he looks set to hold onto heading into the regular season. Much like last season, Zubac will run with the starters but is likely to see fewer minutes that Montrezl Harrell. Zubac is by no means a must-roster player in anything but a deeper league but could be a hot waiver-wire player given his rebounding numbers and typically high-efficiency.
