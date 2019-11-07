Zubac had eight points and four rebounds in eight minutes during Wednesday's 129-124 loss to Milwaukee.

Zubac shifted to the bench for Wednesday's game, allowing Montrezl Harrell to move into the starting lineup. This was likely a situational move with Kawhi Leonard (rest) sitting out. Zubac has been solid enough to start the season, putting up top-90 numbers in just 16 minutes per game. He is not flashy by any means but can help with rebounds and blocks while converting his baskets at an efficient rate.