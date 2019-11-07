Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Plays just eight minutes in loss
Zubac had eight points and four rebounds in eight minutes during Wednesday's 129-124 loss to Milwaukee.
Zubac shifted to the bench for Wednesday's game, allowing Montrezl Harrell to move into the starting lineup. This was likely a situational move with Kawhi Leonard (rest) sitting out. Zubac has been solid enough to start the season, putting up top-90 numbers in just 16 minutes per game. He is not flashy by any means but can help with rebounds and blocks while converting his baskets at an efficient rate.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Nearly records double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Swats five in starting role•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Role limited in start•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Starting in opener•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Almost double-doubles in victory•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.