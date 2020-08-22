Zubac compiled 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 130-122 victory over Dallas.
With Montrezl Harrell continuing to work his way back from an extended break, Zubac put up another strong performance. The playing time was a season-high and certainly demonstrates the confidence he has right now. He typically provides a much better defensive presence for the Clippers and even as Harrell gets his legs back under him, Zubac is likely to remain the starting option.
