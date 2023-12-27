Zubac totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-104 victory over the Hornets.
The Clippers' starting lineup finally did enough to make up for Kawhi Leonard's (hip) absence, and Zubac enjoyed one of his best stat lines of the season in the win. Zubac's fantasy relevancy is boosted by the fact that the team doesn't have many options for replacement big men, as players like Daniel Theis and P.J. Tucker have struggled as primary backups in the absence of Mason Plumlee (knee).
