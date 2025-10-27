Zubac finished Sunday's 114-107 victory over the Trail Blazers with 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 35 minutes.

Zubac went to work against the sophomore, Donovan Clingan, and he dominated the matchup. He would regularly gain deep post position and then proceed to muscle in buckets through the Portland defenders. It was a favorable matchup for Zubac, which helped him log a season-high 35 minutes, but it'll be interesting to see what his playing time looks like Tuesday with a meeting against the small-ball Warriors.