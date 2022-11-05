Zubac supplied 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Spurs.

Zubac was extremely efficient, as he only missed two shots in the entire contest, but he also posted solid numbers across the board en route to his fifth double-double of the season. Zubac has established himself as a bonafide two-way threat while doing a good job as a starter, and while he's still lacking consistency on a game-to-game basis, the numbers have been quite good overall. He's averaging 10.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game across his last six contests.