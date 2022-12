Zubac ended with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-8 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 37 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 116-111 overtime loss to the Magic.

Zubac was the only Clippers player to reach double figures in rebounds, posting his sixth double-double over the last 10 games. Zubac has scored at least 15 points along with 10 or more rebounds five times this year.