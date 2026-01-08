Zubac accumulated 22 points (11-14 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Knicks.

Zubac seems to have returned back to form after missing five games due to an ankle injury, as he converted 11 of his 14 field goals and grabbed a season-high eight offensive boards. Zubac's return means less minutes for Brook Lopez, who already has been trending downwards despite starting while the former was sidelined.