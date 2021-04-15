Zubac delivered 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

Zubac has recorded two double-doubles over his last four appearances and has scored in double digits in 12 of his last 17 games since moving to the starting lineup, a span in which he's recorded five double-doubles as well. With Serge Ibaka (back) ruled out for the next few games, Zubac will see most of the playing time at center and he's taken advantage of the opportunity.