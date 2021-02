Zubac tallied 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes in Sunday's 113-110 loss to the Kings.

Zubac's results have picked up recently, and he's now recorded double-doubles in two of the last three games. The Clippers relied heavily on their bench players Sunday, but the team sustained a narrow defeat to the Kings. However, Zubac is now averaging 12.0 points and 12.0 rebounds over 25.0 minutes per game across the past three contests.