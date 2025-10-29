Zubac finished with 14 points (7-12 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 98-79 loss to the Warriors.

Zubac delivered an efficient performance and finished as one of just three Clippers players to score in double figures. The big man also dominated the boards, grabbing a game- and season-high 13 rebounds en route to his first double-double of the campaign. Over four regular-season appearances, he's averaging 15.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.8 minutes per contest.