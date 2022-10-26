Zubac notched 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists and seven blocks over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 loss to the Thunder.

The Clippers didn't have a good performance Tuesday, but Zubac took advantage of the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (illness) to enjoy a bigger role on offense, as the nine field goal attempts represented a season-high mark for him. He's not going to be the alpha dog for the Clippers any time soon, but the fact that he has three double-digit scoring games and two double-doubles through four contests is certainly encouraging.