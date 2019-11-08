Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts double-double in win
Zubac recorded 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 19 minutes Thursday against Portland.
The fourth-year center rebounded from a season-low nine-minute outing Wednesday to record his second double-double of the season. Despite starting eight of nine games this season, Zubac's averaging just 15.6 minutes per contest, and, despite posting efficient averages of 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, likely doesn't have a large enough role to be up for consideration in standard leagues.
