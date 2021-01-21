Zubac registered 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one blocked shot across 23 minutes in Wednesday's win over Sacramento.

After scoring double-digit points in five of his first six contests this season, Zubac went through a spell of eight straight games without reaching the mark. He broke that streak Wednesday with 11 points while also notching his first double-digit rebounding effort of the campaign. Zubac has been mostly quiet to this point this season with per-game averages of 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds, though he is shooting an ultra-efficient 70 percent from the field.