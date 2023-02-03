Zubac supplied 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block over 29 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 106-105 loss to Milwaukee.

Zubac had only two field-goal attempts in the first half and scored 10 of his 12 points over the final two quarters on 3-of-5 shooting. The center also collected eight of his team-high 13 rebounds in the second half, four of which came on the offensive end as the Clippers failed to pull out a tough road win. Zubac has now recorded a double-double in back-to-back games, though he also fouled out Thursday for the third time this season.