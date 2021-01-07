Zubac posted just two points (1-1 FG) while adding eight rebounds and a steal across 19 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Spurs.

Zubac began the year on a strong note with four straight double-digit scoring appearances, but he has surpassed the 10-point mark just once over his last four contests. He grabbed a season-high eight boards here, but he needs to put the ball in the basket to have any sort of upside -- especially if he's playing limited minutes. Zubac has registered 20 or more minutes in just two of his eight appearances so far.