Zubac (ankle) has progressed enough in his recovery to participate in on-court activities, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Zubac suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain against the Lakers on Dec. 20. It's an injury that typically takes at least three weeks to recover from, so the veteran center should be re-evaluated by medical staff in mid-January, at which point the Clippers will have a clearer idea of when Zubac can return to the lineup. Brook Lopez will likely continue to start at center for the Clippers for as long as Zubac is on the shelf.