Zubac had 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-88 victory over the Hornets.

Zubac established a new season high in assists, flirting with what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign. Sunday's full stat line added to what's been a prolific stretch for the veteran big following the All-Star break. Over his last 14 outings, Zubac has averaged 19.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks in 35.3 minutes while shooting 65.6 percent from the floor.