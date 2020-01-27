Zubac posted six points (3-4 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 112-97 win over the Magic.

Zubac looked as though he might have started to cut into Montrezl Harrell's role as the Clippers' top center in mid-January, but the 22-year-old has since seen his playing time trail off. While he's still offering strong per-minute production over his last five outings (6.6 points, 7.4 boards and 1.6 assists in 18.0 minutes), Zubac will remain more of a 14- or 16-team-league fantasy option until he seizes a larger portion of the center timeshare.