Zubac amassed 23 points (7-13 FG, 9-12 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 win over the Raptors.

Zubac has been feasting on the glass of late and has pulled down double-digit rebounds in three straight contests, but he's also delivering solid scoring numbers with two double-doubles in that span. That said, he also went through a five-game stretch in which he ended with single-digit points and rebounds each time. The lack of consistency has been an issue for him, but given the lack of depth around the league in the center position, Zubac remains a solid option on a game-to-game basis. He's averaging 9.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in December.