Zubac contributed 15 points (3-8 FG, 9-10 FT), 16 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's win over the Suns.

Zubac started for the second game in a row and delivered another double-double, but he was also able to slow down Deandre Ayton on the defensive end of the court. The big man has provided a boost to the Clippers and is quite likely to remain in the starting five throughout the reminder of the series, something that would undoubtedly provide a boost to his fantasy upside across all formats.