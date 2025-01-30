Zubac recorded 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-5 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 victory over the Spurs.

Zubac's season-high 22 rebounds helped him record his third straight double-double. The 27-year-old big man's season average of 12.8 boards per contest ranks fourth in the NBA. Zubac is also shooting above 60 percent from the field for the sixth consecutive year.