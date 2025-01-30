Zubac recorded 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-5 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 victory over the Spurs.
Zubac's season-high 22 rebounds helped him record his third straight double-double. The 27-year-old big man's season average of 12.8 boards per contest ranks fourth in the NBA. Zubac is also shooting above 60 percent from the field for the sixth consecutive year.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Scores season-high 25 points•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Out Monday with eye issue•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Huge double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Cleared to play Sunday•