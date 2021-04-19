Zubac notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block across 22 minutes in Sunday's win over the Timberwolves.
Zubac has never been much of a scoring presence in a lineup filled with other capable weapons, but he has settled in well as the starting center and is producing on the offensive end of the court -- he has scored in double digits in five of his last six games. Zubac is averaging 12.0 points while shooting 72.5 percent from the field in that span.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts another double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Hands out seven dimes in victory•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Steady production•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Delivers another double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Puts up double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Capitalizing on Ibaka's absence•