Zubac notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block across 22 minutes in Sunday's win over the Timberwolves.

Zubac has never been much of a scoring presence in a lineup filled with other capable weapons, but he has settled in well as the starting center and is producing on the offensive end of the court -- he has scored in double digits in five of his last six games. Zubac is averaging 12.0 points while shooting 72.5 percent from the field in that span.