Zubac registered 10 points (3-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and five blocks across 29 minutes in Thursday's win over the Spurs.

Zubac has been making the most of his extended minutes, as he has scored in double digits in six games in a row while posting two double-doubles -- and four games with at least eight rebounds -- over that six-game stretch. His upside will remain quite high as long as he remains in the starting lineup due to his ability to contribute on both ends of the court without receiving many touches.