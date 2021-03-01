Zubac had two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and a steal in Sunday's loss to the Bucks.

He picked up three fouls and played only 16 minutes -- his fewest in any game over the last two weeks. Zubac doesn't always need extended minutes to rack up points, rebounds and some blocks, but as the backup to the more-versatile Serge Ibaka, his fantasy ceiling is relatively low.