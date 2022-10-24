Zubac posted two points (1-4 FG), eight rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 loss to the Suns.

Zubac was unable to get going offensively. The Clippers were down 20 points at halftime, which prompted a switch to more small-ball in an attempt catch up. That being said, Zubac hovering around 20 minutes will happen periodically throughout the season on a deep and versatile Clippers squad.