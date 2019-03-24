Zubac totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Knicks on Sunday.

Zubac has only managed three double-doubles in 23 games as the Clippers' starting center, so Sunday's production was a bit unusual. Zubac has been efficient given his limited minutes, but his low usage rate and sporadic totals make him a dart-throw with limited upside most nights.