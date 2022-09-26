Zubac rolled his ankle during Eurobasket but says he will be ready for training camp and opening night, Farbod Esnaashari of SInow reports.

The 25-year-old center rolled his ankle while playing for Croatia during Eurobasket, however, Zubac appears ready to go for the 2022-23 season. More information about his opening day status should come to light as the regular season draws closer.