Zubac totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Thursday's 129-107 loss to the Thunder.

Zubac led all players in rebounding in the contest, finishing with his second straight double-double and his third straight game with double-digit boards. The big man's 29 minutes of court time were notable, as that marked his highest total since he returned from a nine-game injury absence Feb. 4. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said earlier Thursday that Zubac will no longer be on a minutes restriction, so his fantasy managers can look forward to him being a reliable source of rebounds, with enough points and swats mixed in to make him a must-roster asset, moving forward.