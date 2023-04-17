Zubac accumulated 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT) and 15 rebounds across 30 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 victory over the Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Zubac platooned with Mason Plumlee for most of the game, but he ultimately bested his teammate with more points and rebounds. Zubac got roughed up a couple of times as he reached for second-chance points, as Deandre Ayton didn't surrender much ground in the paint. Despite the Suns' defensive mettle, he was the most productive player in the contest at the five position.