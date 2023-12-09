Zubac posted 18 points (9-15 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 42 minutes during Friday's 117-103 win over the Jazz.

Zubac posted solid numbers after missing the double-double milestone in his last two performances, and he logged his highest minute total of the season in the victory. Zubac rarely plays more then 30 minutes, but with Daniel Theis (illness) and Mason Plumlee (knee) sidelined, the big man was forced to register more time on the court.