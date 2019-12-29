Zubac had 15 points (4-7 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes in Saturday's 120-107 loss to Utah.

Zubac didn't see an excessive amount of scoring chances from the floor Saturday, but he made the most of his opportunities at the charity stripe to top double-digit points for the fourth time in the past six games. The 22-year-old managed to record his sixth double-double of the season against the Jazz, but he's had inconsistent production for the Clippers this season, which limits his trustworthiness from a fantasy standpoint.