Zubac supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 27 minutes during Monday's 116-92 loss to the Spurs.

Zubac paced Los Angeles in rebounds in the contest and collected three of the team's five swats. The double-double was his ninth of the campaign thus far. Zubac remains an unreliable scorer, but he can be a low-end fantasy asset for managers needing rebounds and blocks. Over his past eight games, the big man is pulling down 7.8 boards and swatting 2.1 shots per contest.