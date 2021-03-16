Zubac recorded 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes Monday against Dallas.

Zubac turned in a solid scoring performance in just his second start of the season, logging a season-high 35 minutes in the 109-99 victory. He also managed to secure his seventh double-double of the 2020 campaign. Zubac will likely see his workload lessen when Serge Ibaka (back) returns from injury, however.