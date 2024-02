Coach Tyronn Lue said Zubac will still be on a minutes restriction for Saturday's game versus the Pistons and next week against Minnesota and Golden State, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Zubac has played just 18 and 21 minutes, respectively, in his last two games since missing a lengthy period due to a calf injury. However, the 26-year-old big man should continue to ramp up his playing time over the next week.