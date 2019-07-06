Zubac agreed Saturday to a four-year, $28 million deal with the Clippers Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Zubac played a full-time role as a starter once he was dealt to the Clippers last season, averaging 9.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.2 minutes. He might see a slight uptick in his workload in 2019-20, but Montrezl Harrell still profiles as a significant part of Los Angeles' rotation at center. The duo could end up splitting minutes at the position.