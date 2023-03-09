Zubac accumulated 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 victory over the Raptors.

Zubac finally looked himself after battling through a calf injury at the end of February and into March. He was incredibly efficient from the field and also swatted away a pair of shots, notching three straight games with two blocks. Wednesday's output marked Zubac's best scoring performance since Feb. 6 when he dropped 19 points on Brooklyn.