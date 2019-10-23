Zubac started at center and scored eight points (4-4 FG) and added a rebound over 10 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 112-102 win over the Lakers.

Zubac provided some efficient shooting during his time on the floor, but the high-tempo nature of the contest prompted coach Doc Rivers to lean more heavily on Montrezl Harrell as a small-ball center. Harrell should remain the Clippers' preferred option at the position in most matchups, so don't be surprised if Zubac plays under 20 minutes more often than not even while continuing to start.