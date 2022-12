Zubac (knee) will sit out Thursday's contest against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Zubac was diagnosed with a left knee contusion that will cause him to miss his first contest of the season and tabs him as day-to-day. In his absence, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum and Moses Brown will share his vacated minutes at the five. Zubac's next chance to take the floor will come on Saturday against the Wizards.