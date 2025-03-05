Zubac logged 35 points (15-19 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Suns.

Zubac scored a career-high 35 points in the narrow loss, picking up his 39th double-double of the campaign in the process. He's well on pace for his best ever fantasy season, as he's currently returning fourth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 15.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.