Zubac scored nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 FT) across 16 minutes in Wednesday night's loss to the Nuggets, adding three rebounds, two assists and a block.

Zubac knocked down one of two free throws early in the first quarter for his first point of the game before throwing down an alley-oop dunk off a dish from Paul George on the Clippers' following possession. The Clippers center added two assists of his own in the second quarter, including one to set up Norman Powell for three, while also grabbing three rebounds. Zubac did not play in the second half as the Clippers continue to limit his minutes heading into the regular season.