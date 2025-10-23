Zubac accumulated 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 129-108 loss to the Jazz.

Zubac was a bright spot in the Clippers disappointing debut. He led the team in points with 19, as they struggled against a hot-shooting Jazz squad. Zubac was a double-double machine in 2024-25, tying Nikola Jokic for 2nd most (59). However, the Jazz missed only 11 shots total in the first half, limiting rebound opportunities and ultimately putting the game out of reach. The Clippers' next outing is Friday against the Phoenix Suns.