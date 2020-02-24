Zubac posted eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Kings.

Considering the Clippers shot just 39.1 percent from the field, there were plenty of misses for Zubac to clean up, as seven of his season-high 15 rebounds came on the offensive end. Saturday's effort also marked the seventh time this season Zubac has compiled double-digit boards in 20 or fewer minutes -- a tally that leads the league. In February, he's averaging 8.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 assists across 18.9 minutes while also shooting 72.2 percent from the field.