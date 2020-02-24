Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Season-high 15 boards in loss
Zubac posted eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Kings.
Considering the Clippers shot just 39.1 percent from the field, there were plenty of misses for Zubac to clean up, as seven of his season-high 15 rebounds came on the offensive end. Saturday's effort also marked the seventh time this season Zubac has compiled double-digit boards in 20 or fewer minutes -- a tally that leads the league. In February, he's averaging 8.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 assists across 18.9 minutes while also shooting 72.2 percent from the field.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Pulls down 11 boards in win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Efficient in loss•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Sixth double-double of season•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Strong game on glass•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Records double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Falls just shy of double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...