Zubac collected eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 35 minutes in a 113-90 victory over the Hornets on Thursday.

Zubac grabbed eight-plus rebounds for the fifth straight contest and was just shy of a second consecutive double-double. In addition to the 10.8 points (on 74.2 percent shooting from the field) and 9.0 rebounds over that stretch, the center has also been a consistent factor on defense, averaging 1.2 blocks per game.