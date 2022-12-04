Zubac posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 123-96 loss to Sacramento.

Zubac enjoyed another big night on the glass, recording 10 of his 15 rebounds on the defensive end. He also collected another double-double, marking his third in four contests. Zubac is averaging 10.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks over 24 games this season.