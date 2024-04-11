Zubac (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Suns.
Zubac has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday despite dealing with left ankle inflammation. The 26-year-old big man has shown to be one of the most efficient players in the league, shooting 64.7 percent from the field this season.
