The Clippers announced Tuesday that Zubac has been diagnosed with a right calf strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Zubac has already been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder and is now set to miss an extended period due to a right calf strain. Daniel Theis and Mason Plumlee are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Zubac will likely aim to return to action in mid-February.