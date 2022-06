Zubac and the Clippers agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $33 million extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Clippers declined Zubac's $7.5 million team option for 2022-23, clearing the way for the center's new deal. Last season, the 2016 second-round pick averaged 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.5 steals across 24.4 minutes per game -- all career highs.